DENVER — A woman died following a shooting Monday morning at 22nd Street and Arapahoe Street in Denver.

Nate Magee with the Denver Police Department said a woman was wounded and transported to a hospital. She was pronounced deceased later in the morning.



Magee said police are working all available leads. As of noon Monday, a suspect was not in custody.

Anybody with information on this crime is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.