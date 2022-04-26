Woman dies after she was hit by driver in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A woman died after she was hit by a driver on S. Havana Street in Aurora Monday evening, police said.

The Aurora Police Department said on Monday around 8:55 p.m., police started receiving calls about a crash involving a pedestrian near S. Havana Street and E. Virginia Avenue. When officers and Aurora Fire Rescue arrived at the scene, they found a woman lying in the roadway. She died at the scene, police said. Her name has not been released.

Based on a preliminary investigation by the Aurora Police Traffic Section, the driver of a Jeep Cherokee was headed north on S. Havana Street when the driver struck the pedestrian, who was crossing just south of E. Virginia Avenue.

The driver stayed at the scene and has been cooperative with officers, the police department said.

Investigators are still working to understand the circumstances of the crash to see if criminal charges are appropriate, the department said.

Anybody who witnessed the crash or who has dash-camera footage of it is asked to call the police department at 303-739-6000.

This marks the 16th traffic fatality of 2022.