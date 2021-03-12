Woman dies after projectile goes through SUV window, causes crash on I-225

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly incident involving a steel projectile going through a woman’s SUV window on Interstate 225 Friday morning.

APD said the initial investigation indicated a 44-year-old woman experienced a medical emergency and crashed her maroon Cadillace SUV on I-225 South just north of East Colfax Avenue at 10:12 a.m.

Further investigation led to a the steel projectile being discovered. It entered through her driver side window and hit the victim. She was the only one in the SUV at the time.

The projectile going through her window caused her to crash with another vehicle and continue on, colliding with a concrete divider barrier.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries. It’s unclear if she died from projectile, the crash into the barrier divider or a combination of the two. Alcohol, drugs and speed were not considered to be contributing factors of the crash.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim after positive identification and next-of-kin notification.

Damage was minor to the other vehicle involved.

Anyone who may have witnesses the crash, has dash cam video or has any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

