Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman dies after projectile goes through SUV window, causes crash on I-225

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
Denver7
Aurora police car
Posted at 4:31 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 18:31:29-05

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly incident involving a steel projectile going through a woman’s SUV window on Interstate 225 Friday morning.

APD said the initial investigation indicated a 44-year-old woman experienced a medical emergency and crashed her maroon Cadillace SUV on I-225 South just north of East Colfax Avenue at 10:12 a.m.

Further investigation led to a the steel projectile being discovered. It entered through her driver side window and hit the victim. She was the only one in the SUV at the time.

The projectile going through her window caused her to crash with another vehicle and continue on, colliding with a concrete divider barrier.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries. It’s unclear if she died from projectile, the crash into the barrier divider or a combination of the two. Alcohol, drugs and speed were not considered to be contributing factors of the crash.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim after positive identification and next-of-kin notification.

Damage was minor to the other vehicle involved.

Anyone who may have witnesses the crash, has dash cam video or has any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7 ott ad gfx

Streaming

Live Denver7 news & weather streaming on your TV