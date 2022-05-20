Woman dies after fall near waterfall on west side of Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — A 21-year-old woman from Illinois died in Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) Thursday after a fall near a waterfall.

The woman fell at Adams Falls, which is along the East Inlet Trail on the west side of RMNP, said Kyle Patterson, public affairs officer with the park.

Her body was recovered on Thursday evening.

In addition to park staff, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County EMS, Grand County Search and Rescue, and Grand Lake Fire responded to the incident, Patterson said.

The woman's name has not been released.

Patterson said park visitors should stay away from streams, rivers and waterfalls, especially during spring runoff and when rocks along the water are slippery. Running water in the park is "extremely cold," can be "deceivingly deep and swift" and may have powerful currents, Patterson said.

Adams Falls, named after an early settler of the town of Grand Lake, is just southeast of the community. It's about a half mile from the East Inlet Trailhead and parking lot. According to Grand Lake, the water runs through a narrow rock gorge with drops up to 55 feet. The falls are completely thawed and the water was fast-moving as of May 18.

No other details are available on this incident.