Woman dies after boating accident in Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — A woman who died in a boating accident on Lake Pueblo over the weekend has been identified.

The Pueblo County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 32-year-old Arley Rodriguez-Lopez, of Pueblo.

Details on the accident were limited, but Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed the accident happened on Saturday.

The coroner’s office will perform an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

Just two days before, 22-year-old Rosalia Niz Niz, of Colorado Springs, died in a swimming accident at Lake Pueblo State Park . Her body was recovered off the North Sailboard beach area after she was reported missing from the shore, according to CPW.

It’s already been a deadly year on the water in Colorado. So far, 22 drowning deaths have been reported in the state as of July 7, and if both recent deaths are confirmed as drownings, the number will rise to 24.

Several incidents have occurred this year in southern Colorado in particular .

Colorado’s deadliest year on the water was 2020 when 34 people drowned.