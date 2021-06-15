Woman dies after being hit by vehicle near downtown Denver, police say

DENVER – A woman died after being hit by a vehicle Monday night just east of downtown, according to Denver police.

The crash between the vehicle and the female pedestrian happened near the intersection of Court Place and Park Avenue sometime around 9:12 p.m., police said. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers said the vehicle was possibly a white minivan that then continued on toward I-25 after the crash.

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition but had died by Tuesday morning.

“Investigators are working to develop suspect information as this is an ongoing investigation,” police said.

The department did not release further information.

DPD is asking anyone with information about the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

