Woman dead, husband injured in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Colo. — A woman is dead and her husband is in the hospital after a shooting in Aurora Thursday morning.

Aurora officers responded to the area of 291 S. Jasper Cir. just before 7 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

A 38-year-old woman was found dead at the scene, according to Agent Matthew Longshore with the Aurora Police Department.

A 28-year-old man was taken to the hospital with what’s believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Longshore said. He’s expected to survive.

There was an argument prior to the shooting, and a gun was found at the scene, according to Longshore. Officers have responded to the residence multiple times in the past few months.

There was a teenager in the house at the time of the shooting, Longshore said. She was taken to police headquarters where she will be provided support from victim advocates. Investigators are also working to get ahold of relatives.