Woman crossing street in Lakewood struck, killed in hit-and-run

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police in Lakewood are looking for a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. on S. Sheridan Blvd. near the intersection of 1st Ave.

Police said a 53-year-old woman was crossing Sheridan outside a crosswalk when she was struck. The victim, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The vehicle that struck the woman took off after the crash. A vehicle description was not available.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on this incident to contact Det. Strandberg at 303-987-7286.