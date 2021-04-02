Woman believes neighbor's bird feeders are attracting unwanted wildlife to the area

DENVER — A Denver woman says small creatures are causing big problems for her and nearby neighbors.

"We have an issue with the neighbor who feeds the wildlife. It's been an ongoing issue for two years now. We've tried being neighborly." said Cassie Childers, a resident of the Baker neighborhood.

Childers said since she's moved in, she's dealt with an influx of squirrel feces, pieces of corn on the cob and peanut shells.

"This is after I've already cleaned up the yard this afternoon," said Childers, holding pieces of squirrel poop in her hand.

She believes the items are being dropped by squirrels that are drawn to her neighbor's bird feeders.

"It started with peanut shells to the point where it was dangerous for my husband to do yard work because he's allergic to peanuts," Childers said.

Childers said she and others have approached the neighbor about the feeders.

"When we asked the neighbor to stop I was told, 'the squirrels were here first,'" Childers said.

On Tuesday, Childers said her dog choked corn cob that was dropped in the back yard.

"I hear something, and I turn around and Mister is falling over, choking on a corn cob — half of a corn cob that a squirrel had brought into a yard," she said.

Denver Animal Protection (DAP) said they've received complaints about the neighbor in the past, and the man has insisted that his feeders are meant for birds.

In 2019, animal protection officers informed the neighbor how to correctly install and use bird feeders so that they don't attract other wildlife into the area.

DAP added it is illegal to attract wildlife other than birds into the area. Animal protection officers plan to follow up with the neighbor after Childers' most recent complaint.

DAP provided the following statement onf possible penalties if a ticket were to be issued: