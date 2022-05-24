Woman arrested on arson charge following Littleton house fire

LITTLETON, Colo. — Littleton police have arrested a 43-year-old woman on a charge of fourth-degree arson following a house fire on May 20.

The Littleton Police Department and South Metro Fire Rescue responded to the fire around 5 p.m. that day. It was burning a residence along the 6100 block of S. Spotswood Street.

The first responders rescued two people and two dogs that were trapped in the basement, police said. Nobody was injured in the fire. The Red Cross provided assistance to the people impacted by the fire.

The South Metro Fire Rescue determined that the fire was the result of an arson.

Jessica Leann Williams was later arrested on a charge of four-degree arson. She is currently at the Arapahoe County Detention Facility on a $50,000 bond.

No other details were available as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.