Woman, 73, with cognitive impairment missing from Louisville area

Posted at 8:15 AM, Jun 09, 2021
LOUISVILLE, Colo. — A 73-year-old woman with a cognitive impairment went missing from the Louisville area on Tuesday evening.

The Louisville Police Department said Pauline Croog was last seen around 8 p.m. on foot along the 1400 block of Truman Court. She was wearing a shirt with purple and black stripes, brown shorts, and a tan baseball cap. She wears glasses.

Croog is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes. She has a United Kingdom accent, police said.

Anybody who sees her is asked to call 911 or the Louisville Police Department at 303-441-4444.

Police said they plan to hold a press conference with more information at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

