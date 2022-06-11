Woman, 5-year-old son injured after ATV rolls over near Allenspark

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A woman and her 5-year-old son were injured after the ATV they were riding on rolled over near Allenspark Friday morning, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened around 9:17 a.m. on Bunce School Road near Allenspark in unincorporated Boulder County. The 911 caller told the Boulder County Communications Center that a four-person all-terrain vehicle (ATV) had rolled over and two passengers had possibly sustained broken arms, the sheriff's office said.

Arriving crews learned a family from Alabama had rented the ATV from a privately-owned business in Estes Park.

A 44-year-old man was driving the ATV with his family members as passengers when he lost control. The ATV rolled over on the passenger side, pinning a 41-year-old woman and her 5-year-old son, according to the sheriff's office.

The man was able to get the ATV back on its wheels and drive the woman and her child to State Highway 7.

The woman suffered a compound fracture in her upper right arm and was having severe bleeding, according to the sheriff's office. The 5-year-old suffered a similar but less severe fracture on his upper right arm. A nurse who was not involved with the crash was able to place the woman and her son in splints, the sheriff's office said.

The woman was airlifted by Norther Colorado MedEvac to a local hospital, while her son was taken to a local hospital by Estes Park Fire.