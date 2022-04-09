Woman, 5-year-old girl killed in DUI-related crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A woman and a 5-year-old girl were killed in a DUI-related crash in Aurora Friday evening, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Around 8:13 p.m., police and Aurora Fire Rescue responded to a crash involving four cars and an electric bicycle at North Chambers Road and East 6th Avenue.

According to traffic investigators, a red Honda CRV was traveling northbound in the 500 block of North Chambers Road when it crossed the center median and traveled into the southbound lanes of traffic.

The Honda CRV hit an electric bicycle at the entrance of a shopping center. Police say the rider of the bicycle was able to hop off before the crash and left the scene.

The suspect vehicle then struck two other vehicles that were stopped at a red light in the southbound lanes of Chambers Road, according to traffic investigators.

A 41-year-old woman was in one of the vehicles that was struck and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. A 43-year-old man, 5-year-old girl and 9-year-old boy were also in the vehicle and were taken to a local hospital. The 5-year-old girl later died from her injuries.

The man is in critical condition, and the boy was treated and released, according to police.

The occupants of the other vehicles were not injured.

The suspect, Juan Pablo Pasqal-Licea of Aurora, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Once he was treated and released, he was arrested for vehicular homicide and driving while under the influence. He is in custody at the Aurora Detention Center.

Aurora Police Department

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the names of the victims once next of kin have been notified.

The intersection was closed for several hours during the investigation and was reopened around 4:30 a.m.