Winter Park Resort's uphill skiing sales will benefit 3 local nonprofits

WINTER PARK, Colo. — All proceeds from uphill skiing sales at Winter Park Resort this year will benefit three local nonprofits.

Uphill skiers at Winter Park Resort will need to pre-purchase a $25 armband that is good for the full 2021-2022 season. The funds raised from this will go toward Grand County Search and Rescue, Colorado Rapid Avalanche Deployment dog teams, and Friends of Berthoud Pass.

Last winter, Winter Park Resort was able to donate more than $45,000 from these sales to Grand County Search and Rescue.

"We are grateful for all these organizations do to help those who choose to explore in our local community and are excited to offer support to these organizations," Winter Park Resort wrote on its website. "We are proud to support locally based organizations that are providing resources for search and rescue and winter mountain education."

Uphill skiing, also called "uphilling," has been growing in popularity. Winter Park Resort says it provides a way for visitors to "earn their turns" and explore the resort in a new way.

The armband identifies an uphill skier as somebody who has read and agreed to the resort's rules. They have access to more than 1/3 of Winter Park's 3,081 skiable acres. Click here for a map of the uphill routes.

To learn more about the uphill program at Winter Park, visit the resort's website here or email wplifttickets@winterparkresort.com.