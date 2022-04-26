Winter Park Resort waiting on final approval for construction of workforce housing complex

WINTER PARK, Colo. — Winter Park Resort is one step closer to breaking ground on a new workforce housing complex near the base of the resort, officials announced Tuesday.

The housing units will be located just off U.S. Highway 40 and Winter Park Drive, and will house more than 300 seasonal and year-round workers within walking distance of the resort, according to resort officials. The project will feature studios and single bedroom units that combine with communal kitchens and living spaces.

Like other mountain communities, Winter Park is facing a home affordability crisis that has been exacerbated by COVID-19. On top of a previous housing shortage, more remote workers are moving to the area, further straining the home stock.

“Winter Park has grown into a world-class destination, offering escape and adventure to thousands of people every year. But affordable housing in our community hasn’t kept up. As one of the largest employers in the area, we recognize the role we must play in improving our housing issues, and this project is a significant step in the right direction,” said Sky Foulkes, Winter Park Resort president. “Our employees are the lifeblood of our organization and community, and the key to our success, so we’re thrilled to be moving this project forward.”

Winter Park Resort is in the process of gaining final approval and permits. Once approved, construction is expected to begin this summer and wrap up in fall 2023.

“The Town of Winter Park is in full support of this workforce housing project. Throughout the planning process, the resort has thoughtfully ensured that the concept aligned with the town's housing needs assessment and workforce housing strategy. The timing of this project complements the efforts of our community leaders to create a regional housing authority that will broadly address workforce housing needs in Grand County,” said Town of Winter Park Mayor Nick Kutrumbos. “Collectively we believe that the ultimate goal is to enhance the quality of life for our workforce and residents. Winter Park Resort has checked that box by keeping the project within walking distance to jobs, public transportation, and arguably the best outdoor recreation in the region.”