Winter Park nixes passholder reservations, Eldora ends weekday parking reservations for rest of season

DENVER – Passholders wanting to ski or ride at Winter Park will no longer need reservations for the rest of the season, and no more weekday parking reservations will be required at Eldora, the two ski areas announced Monday.

Winter Park Resort said it made the decision to remove reservation requirements after looking at patterns for this season and seasons past. It said that it will limit other tickets to manage visitor volume for the rest of the season.

“Our pass holders are incredibly important to the entire Winter Park community. They’re our most loyal fans and cheerleaders and they’ve been patient and diligent through all the twists and turns of this season,” said Sky Foulkes, president and COO of Winter Park Resort. “We’re grateful to our pass holders and want to recognize their dedication.”

Other season requirements, including wearing masks at the resort and pre-booking all services, will also stay in effect for this season. Winter Park’s Pass Holder Appreciation Week is slated for the week of April 5.

At Eldora, the ski area announced Monday that parking reservations would no longer be required on weekdays but would still be needed for weekends. Weekend spots can be booked here.

“Parking reservations have not only helped to ensure the wellbeing of our community by managing the number of people at the resort, they have also created a great guest experience, with the assurance of a parking spot upon arrival and plenty of room to enjoy the mountain,” said Eldora President and General Manager Brent Tregaskis.

The news comes as Vail Resorts plans to announce Tuesday that the company will not require reservations in the 2021-22 season, as Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz shared with passholders in an email Friday, according to Vail Daily.

