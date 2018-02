DENVER -- 5280 Geek is bringing Rashaad Santiago to Denver. Santiago is a makeup artist and sculptor. He won season six of SyFy's hit show "Face Off."

5280 Geek is teaming up with Feeding Denver's Hungry to put on an event. Santiago will do some demonstrations. There will even be a competition where guests can be involved.

Part of the money for the event will go directly to FDH.

'An Afternoon with Rashaad Santiago' will take palce February 9 at the Colorado Film School, 9075 E. Lowry Blvd. in Denver, CO 80230.

Click on the 5280 link provided in this article to get tickets. You can also learn more by watching the video above.