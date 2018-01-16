Wings Over the Rockies to build second museum at Centennial Airport

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Wings Over the Rockies is spreading its wings and expanding.

The organization announced on Tuesday that it plans to build a new 15-acre campus at the Centennial Airport.

The new campus, dubbed ‘Exploration of Flight,’ will be a sister campus to Wings Over the Rockies’ Air & Space Museum in the Lowry neighborhood of Denver.

Phase one of Exploration of Flight will be the Boeing Blue Sky Aviation Gallery, which will include a number of interactive exhibits and activities. The organization’s president and CEO, John Barry, said the new facility will be more forward-looking than the current air and space museum.

“This facility will be unique to the nation,” Barry said. “Our Air & Space Museum in Lowry will concentrate on the past while the Exploration of Flight Campus at Centennial Airport will focus on the present and future. One organization, two locations."

The first phase of Exploration of Flight is expected to be completed in the summer.