Wildland fire reaches 25 acres in southeast Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — A 25-acre wildland fire is burning in southeast Pueblo County, according to the sheriff's office.

It sparked near the 6200 block of Huerfano Road, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, and is therefore being called the Huerfano Road Fire. As of 4:15 p.m., the fire was 0% contained.

No structures are threatened, but the fire is burning brush and trees.

The cause of the Huerfano Road Fire is under investigation.

Fire agencies, law enforcement and officials with Pueblo Chemical Depot are at the scene.