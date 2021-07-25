Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wildfire shuts down I-70 near Eagle

items.[0].image.alt
CSP
wildfire.png
Posted at 4:10 PM, Jul 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-25 18:50:47-04

EAGLE, Colo. — A wildfire closed both directions of Interstate 70 between Eagle and Gypsum Sunday afternoon.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said a safety closure is in place between Exit 140 (U.S. 6, Gypsum) and Exit 147 (Eagle). U.S. 6 is an alternate route.

The Colorado State Patrol said strong winds is causing erratic fire behavior and pushing flames to the east along the interstate.

Firefighters later said they were making good progress and have knocked down the head of the running fire.

The size of the blaze is not known.

There is no estimated time on when I-70 will reopen.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PACKABACKPACK SPONSORED.jpg

Community

Help make sure students have the supplies they need to be successful in school