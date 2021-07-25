Wildfire shuts down I-70 near Eagle

EAGLE, Colo. — A wildfire closed both directions of Interstate 70 between Eagle and Gypsum Sunday afternoon.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said a safety closure is in place between Exit 140 (U.S. 6, Gypsum) and Exit 147 (Eagle). U.S. 6 is an alternate route.

The Colorado State Patrol said strong winds is causing erratic fire behavior and pushing flames to the east along the interstate.

Firefighters later said they were making good progress and have knocked down the head of the running fire.

The size of the blaze is not known.

There is no estimated time on when I-70 will reopen.

