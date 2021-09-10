'Who killed me?': Family of deadly hit and run victim post fliers searching for answers

AURORA, Colo. — With heavy hearts, family members hung fliers that say "who killed me" with the face of 34-year-old Paul Ruiz in hopes it will help track down the driver who hit and killed him.

“We just need closure. We need for him to rest in peace,” said Brenda Cobar, Ruiz’ mother.

Ruiz was crossing the intersection at East Colfax Avenue and North Akron on Tuesday just before midnight when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver didn't stop.

“They left him to die,” Cobar said.

Aurora police officers responded to the scene following a 911 call and discovered Ruiz with a significant head injury. He was rushed to UCHealth where he was put on life support.

Cobar said her son was brain dead. On Wednesday, the family made the difficult decision to take Ruiz off life support.

Ruiz was the oldest in a family of six and a father of three children.

“My son was loving, caring,” Cobar said. “If he saw somebody in the street who needed help, he would always be willing to help.”

She said she will miss her son’s voice and his phone calls.

“He would tell me, ‘I love you mom, and tell my brothers and my sisters, I love you,’” Cobar said.

Cobar struggled to hold back tears as she talked about her son. She admitted she was angry the driver could be so heartless.

“The love I have for my son just keeps me going and going to catch whoever did this,” Cobar said. “We are not going to stop.”

Aurora Police Department

Detectives released a photo of a white sedan they believe was possibly involved in the crash. The make and model of the vehicle are unclear.

“Just to please help us find whoever did this. We just want closure. We don’t want this to happen to nobody else,” Cobar said.

From 2016 to Sept. 9, 2021, 480 pedestrians have been injured by a driver in Aurora and 52 have been killed, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Anyone with information about the fatal hit and run is encouraged to contact the Aurora Police Department.

