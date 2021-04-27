White supremacist propaganda to be cleaned from pedestrian bridge in Golden

GOLDEN, Colo. --- The City of Golden will be removing Patriot Front propaganda that was spray-painted on the city's pedestrian bridge.

On Monday, Denver7 shared an image of what appears to be a spray-painted Patriot Front logo with the Golden Police Department.

A department spokesperson said a patrol officer later responded to the area and filed a report. Now, the City of Golden will remove the graffiti tag.

In January, just over two weeks after the U.S. Capitol Insurrection, Denver7 reported on Patriot Front stickers that began to emerge in Cheesman Park in Denver.

Patriot Front supports racism and antisemitism according to the Anti-Defamation League. The group formed after the deadly Charlottesville "Unite the Right" rally in 2017.

Rachel Nielsen, formerly of the Colorado Resilience Collaborative at the University of Denver, told Denver7 back in January, "I consider it to be the spread of propaganda that upsets and frightens communities, and while most of the time people will not progress to violence, it seems to be a desperate attempt to influence and recruit others. It is damaging to communities and must be met with clear statements about community values."