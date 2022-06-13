Where to watch the Stanley Cup Final across Colorado starting this Wednesday

DENVER – If you’re not an Avs fan, you’re about to become one.

The Colorado Avalanche will face the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final starting Wednesday at 6 p.m. and, if for some strange reason you can’t make it out to Ball Arena for the home games, there are several other ways you can watch the Avs.

1. Right from the comfort of your own television!

Anywhere where you can get a signal

Look, everything’s expensive out there. Why bother spending money on gas when you can save and have a nice, rowdy gathering at home instead?!

The best part? You don’t have to subscribe to yet another streaming service just to watch the Avs taken on the Lightning – Denver7 is bringing you all the action (as well as pre- and post- game special coverage) on our air.

Games 1 – 4 (and should it come to that, Games 5-7), will air on Denver7 on Wednesday, June 15; Saturday, June 18; Monday, June 20; and Wednesday, June 22, with the other potential games happening on Friday, June 24; Sunday, June 26; and Tuesday; June 28.

All games will air starting at 6 p.m. You’ll be able to watch special pre-game coverage each game day on Denver7 News at 5:30 p.m., and postgame coverage between the conclusion of the game and the start of Denver7 News at 10.

2. Tivoli Quad at the Auraria Campus

1000 Larimer Street – Denver

The four-acre Tivoli Quad housed on the Auraria Campus is welcoming all Avs fans for their Colorado Avalanche Pepsi Zero Sugar Watch Parties during the Stanley Cup Final. Watch the games on giant screens, enjoy food and beverage, plus, you could win limited-edition Avs swag, team autographed items, and more.

3. Sobo 151 Bar & Grill

151 S. Broadway – Denver

Our partners at The Denver Post report the Czech bar and grill has long been a staple for hockey fans. If names for sandwiches like “Zamboni” and “Penalty Box” don’t convince you otherwise, we don’t know what will.

4. DNVR Sports Bar

2239 E. Colfax Ave. – Denver

The DNVR Sports Bar has been hosting Avs watch parties since the invention of the wheel, it seems, so it’s not surprise they’ll be setting up for a huge watch party during the Stanley Cup Final

5. Blake Street Tavern

2301 Blake Street – Denver

The Blake Street Tavern has three bars and 18,000-square feet of space right in the heart of the Ballpark neighborhood, so if you’re going with a large group, this might be the place to go. Don’t worry about having trouble watching the game – the tavern has 65 TVs scattered throughout.

6. Brooklyn’s at Ball Arena

901 Auraria Parkway – Denver

Located right across the street from Ball Arena, it’s pretty safe to say Brooklyn’s will have a watch party for those who want to be close to the action but don’t want to spend big bucks to get in.

7. Lone Tree Brewing Company

8200 Park Meadows Drive Ste. 822 – Lone Tree

Root for the Avs in Lone Tree for all the Stanley Cup Final games! The brewery is giving patrons who wear Avs gear a 33% discount off their draft beer tab.

8. Tom Davis Saloon

450 N. Cleveland Ave. – Loveland

Tom Davis Saloon will be the place to be if you want to watch the Avs beat the Lightning from Loveland. The saloon will have limited time Avalanche specials each night of the final.

9. Number Thirty Eight

3560 Chestnut Pl. – Denver

Number Thirty Eight is also hosting an Avs Stanley Cup Final with drinks, food, and free entertainment. The bar has 120 beers on tap, a mouth-watering menu and a 200-square foot outdoor LED wall.

10. Brass Brewing Co.

318 E. Colorado Ave. – Colorado Springs

The Brass in Colorado Springs will be hosting a watch party for at least the first game (we think it’ll be all of ‘em, but best to call and ask). The bar is dog- and kid-friendly and outside food is welcome.

Watch parties will also be held in Buena Vista, Florence, Dinosaur and it’s pretty safe to say many more will be taking place across the state – after all, we haven’t had an opportunity like this since 2001!

In Denver, the city is waiving the 30-day review process for bars, restaurants and other venues wanting to serve alcohol outside – what is known as a Temporary Modification of Premises.

