Where to recycle your Christmas tree

Now that Christmas is past, it's time to start thinking about how to recycle your Christmas tree.

Some cities have drop off locations, while others offer curbside pickup service.

DENVER

Denver is offering curbside pickup service on January 5 or January 12. Remove all decorations, lights and tree stands and put your tree out no later than 7 a.m. Crews will not pickup flocked or artificial trees. Do not put the tree in a bag. Learn more here.

AURORA

Aurora has three Christmas tree drop-off locations -- Del Mar Park, Olympic Park and Saddle Rock Golf Course. Trees can be dropped until Jan.8. Free mulch will be available at the same sites from Dec. 30 to Jan. 9, while supplies last. Bring a truck, bags, containers and shovels for self-loading of mulch. Learn more and get park addresses on the City of Aurora's website.

LAKEWOOD

The City of Lakewood will offer tree recycling from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Sunday, Jan. 7 at Lakewood's Greenhouse at 9556 W. Yale Ave. Officials ask that you follow posted signs and drop trees in the designated area. Tree recycling is free for Lakewood residents, and trees dropped off for recycling must be free of all wire, ornaments, nails and tinsel. Mulch will be available upon request and while supplies last.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

Douglas County residents can drop off their trees anytime of the day until January 31 at Boyou Gulch, Challenger Regional Park, Fairgrounds Regional Park and Highland Heritage Park. Mulch is available on-site while supplies last. For cities in Douglas County click here.

LITTLETON

Littleton residents can drop off their trees until January 16 at Cornerstone Park and Willow Springs Service Center. Both sites are open every day during daylight hours. Remove all nails, decorations and plastic bags. Tree mulch will be available free to the public while supplies last. For more information click here.

OTHERS

If your city and/or county are not listed here, go to their website for tree recycling information.