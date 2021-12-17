Where to drop off downed tree branches around the Denver metro following windstorm

After Wednesday's windstorm, Coloradans across the state have started their clean-up efforts, and that includes disposing of downed tree branches.

There are many places around the Front Range to drop off these branches and other yard waste.

Check with each drop-off site to learn more about what is and is not accepted, any related fees and other details to know.

Denver area (all available until Dec. 22)



For emergency removal of a fallen branch in Denver, call 311.

Lakewood area



Colorado Springs



Golden and foothills area



Former Golden Recycle site (west of Hwy 93 and north of Golden Gate Canyon Road). Leave trees or limbs at the south end of the site.

Clear Creek County's Transfer Station and Recycling Center (1531 Soda Creek Road, Idaho Springs)

Boulder area



Fort Collins area



Aurora

