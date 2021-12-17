Where to drop off downed tree branches around the Denver metro following windstorm

After Wednesday's windstorm, Coloradans across the state have started their clean-up efforts, and that includes disposing of downed tree branches.
There are many places around the Front Range to drop off these branches and other yard waste.
Check with each drop-off site to learn more about what is and is not accepted, any related fees and other details to know.
Denver area (all available until Dec. 22)
- Cherry Creek Transfer Station (E. Cherry Creek Drive South and Quebec Street)
- Renewable Fiber Inc. (2600 W. Oxford Ave., Englewood)
- Aesthetic Alternative Recycling (2450 S. Syracuse Way, Denver)
- Oxford Recycling (2400 W. Oxford Ave., Englewood)
- City Nursery (Smith Road and Havana Street)
For emergency removal of a fallen branch in Denver, call 311.
- A1 Organics (2300 W Radcliff Ave., Sheridan)
- Morse Park (8180 W. 20th Ave., Lakewood)
- Lakewood's Greenhouse (9556 W. Yale Avenue, located between Estes Street and old Kipling Street)
- Jensen Sales Co. (8980 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton)
Colorado Springs
- Rocky Top Resources (1755 E. Las Vegas St., Colorado Springs)
- Peak Disposal and Recycling (856 Washington St., Monument)
Golden and foothills area
- Former Golden Recycle site (west of Hwy 93 and north of Golden Gate Canyon Road). Leave trees or limbs at the south end of the site.
- Clear Creek County's Transfer Station and Recycling Center (1531 Soda Creek Road, Idaho Springs)
Boulder area
- Community Forestry Sort Yards
- Western Disposal's waste drop-off center and wood waste drop-off center (5880 Butte Mill Road, Boulder)
- Longmont Tree Limb Diversion Center (140 Martin St., Longmont)
- Tree Taxi (1708 W. 17th Ave., Longmont)
- Nederland Transfer Station and Recycling Drop-off
Fort Collins area
- City of Loveland Recycling Center (400 N Wilson Ave., Loveland)
- Hageman Earth Cycle (3501 E. Prospect Ave., Fort Collins)
- City of Fort Collins: Timberline Recycling Center (1903 S. Timberline Road, Fort Collins)
- Colorado Tree & Firewood Company (980 W. County Road 60, Fort Collins)
- A1 Organics (16350 WCR 76, Eaton)
- Larimer County Green Waste Program (5887 S. Taft Hill Road, Fort Collins)
Aurora
- Waste Management (call 303-797-1600 to find out if organic and yard waste recycling is available for you)
- Wompost (call 720-446-8948)