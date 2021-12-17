Watch
Where to drop off downed tree branches around the Denver metro following windstorm

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash
Posted at 5:54 AM, Dec 17, 2021
After Wednesday's windstorm, Coloradans across the state have started their clean-up efforts, and that includes disposing of downed tree branches.

There are many places around the Front Range to drop off these branches and other yard waste.

Check with each drop-off site to learn more about what is and is not accepted, any related fees and other details to know.

Denver area (all available until Dec. 22)

For emergency removal of a fallen branch in Denver, call 311.

Lakewood area

Colorado Springs

Golden and foothills area

Boulder area

Fort Collins area

Aurora

  • Waste Management (call 303-797-1600 to find out if organic and yard waste recycling is available for you)
  • Wompost (call 720-446-8948)
