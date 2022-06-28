Where to celebrate the Fourth of July, see fireworks around Colorado

From fireworks to parades, communities across Colorado are preparing to celebrate the Fourth of July this weekend.

Denver7 is collecting a list of events and fireworks shows around the state. You can find a celebration near you below.

Note: This is a developing list and more cities, towns and counties will be added in the coming days. All events are weather permitting and may change.

Alamosa

On July 4, Alamosa will host an Independence Day parade on Main Street in the downtown area. The parade will start at 10 a.m.

The Alamosa Kiwanis Club will also hold its 48th annual pancake breakfast on July 4 from 7-10 a.m. at the SLV Federal Bank parking lot.

Fireworks have been canceled due to fire concerns.

Aspen

Come out to the mountains and enjoy Aspen's old-fashioned Fourth of July celebration. The party will start and end in downtown Aspen.

The celebration is set for July 4 with a parade from 11 a.m. until noon and the Community Village from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The day will also feature Boogie’s Run, Kids’ Parade Bicycling Decorating, Community Village, a Laser Lightshow and more.

Click here to learn more.

Aurora

Aurora's annual 4th of July Spectacular returns July 4 at the Aurora Municipal Center Great Lawn, located at 15151 E. Alameda Parkway. The event is free.

Live music begins at 6 p.m. and fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m. The city recommends bringing lawn chairs and a blanket, and to arrive early to grab a good spot. Alcohol and pets are not allowed.

Brothers of the Son, Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles will perform.

Boulder

Fireworks have been canceled at Folsom Field due to worker shortages and other factors.

Click here for other events Boulder is holding to celebrate the 4th.

Breckenridge

Breckenridge will once again come alive this Fourth of July with competitions, live music, art festival, family fun and more around Main Street.

July 4 will begin with a 10K at 7 a.m., followed by a parade, reading of the Declaration of Independence, truck spray and play, and a concert by the National Repertory Orchestra.

In January 2019, the Town of Breckenridge Town Council passed an indefinite ban on public and private fireworks, regardless of the weather. Fireworks are prohibited within town limits.

Buena Vista

The Freedom Fest in Buena Vista is set to begin at 9 a.m. on July 4 at McPhelemy Park.

The night prior, visitors and residents can enjoy a concert in the park from 6-8 p.m.

On July 4, a pancake breakfast will be served at Columbine Park, a Freedom 5K takes off at 8 a.m. and a parade begins at 9 a.m. on East Main.

At dusk, enjoy the fireworks at Rodeo Grounds.

Castle Rock

Castle Rock Fire and Rescue has canceled the town’s Fourth of July fireworks show due to increasing fire dangers.

Castle Rock has been under a Stage 1 fire restrictions since April 21 and conditions are not expected to improve before July 4. Under these restrictions, the sale of legal fireworks is permitted, but using private fireworks is not.

This fireworks display will be rescheduled for later in the year if fire danger decreases and restrictions lift.

Colorado Springs

The Colorado Springs Philharmonic and Colorado Springs Sports Corporation will present the Star-Spangled Symphony & July 4th Block Party — a free concert and block party at the Pikes Peak Center in downtown Colorado Springs on July 4.

In addition to the indoor concert, the adjacent street outside of the Pikes Peak Center will close for a block party to include food vendors, beer garden and simultaneous broadcast of the concert outside on the north lawn.

The free festivities begin at 3:30 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. Click here to reserve tickets.

Cripple Creek

The City of Cripple Creek will host the 2022 4th of July Fireworks on July 4th starting about 20 minutes after dusk, or around 9:30 p.m.

The fireworks will be set off from the south side of town, south of Myers Avenue.

Denver

The City of Denver will feature fireworks, blockbuster museum exhibitions, good food and outdoor activities through the weekend of the Fourth of July. You can see fireworks at these events:



Denver Municipal Band Concert and Fireworks, July 1 at Cranmer Park

Independence Eve, July 3 at Civic Center Park. Food trucks available on-site. Starts at 4 p.m., music starts at 6 p.m., fireworks start between 9:15-9:30 p.m.

Durango

Historic Downtown Durango welcomes residents and visitors to celebrate July 4 with a full weekend.

On July 1, you can watch "The Sandlot" in Buckley Park and enjoy music by Stillwater Youth Bands. On July 2 at 10 a.m., the first annual BBQ, Bulls & Beer Competition will begin at the La Plata County Fairgrounds.

Come July 4, you're invited to a gourmet breakfast at Rotary Park, a Freedom 5K run, picnics and concerts at Buckley Park, and a parade on Main Avenue from 5-6 p.m.

Englewood

Event organizers for the 2022 Family Festival and Fireworks Show at Cornerstone and Belleview Parks in Englewood have canceled its firework show due to drought conditions and predictions for a hot and dry July 4.

As an alternative, Englewood, Littleton and Sheridan — along with Arapahoe County and South Suburban Parks and Recreation —will have an enhanced Independence Day Celebration. The whole family is invited to this celebration at Cornerstone and Belleview Parks on July 4 from 1 to 6 p.m. Attendees can find food trucks, vendors, face painting, music and more at this festival.

No personal fireworks are permitted at the event.

Erie

The annual Erie Fireworks Show is set for July 3 at Erie Community Park, 450 Powers Street. Parking will be available starting at 6 p.m. Guests can enjoy food trucks and vendors throughout the event.

Fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m., depending on weather. They will launch from the Erie Community Center rooftop. Privately purchased fireworks are not permitted in Erie, aside from snakes, sparklers and based fountains.

Estes Park

The Big Bang! Concert welcomes guests to enjoy music, food, local craft beer and wine at the Estes Park Fairgrounds in the grandstands. Tickets are required.

The fireworks begin at 9 a.m. over Lake Estes. The town recommends finding a spot at Stanley Park, along the Lake Estes Trail, or somewhere else nearby to see the show.

Fort Collins

The City of Fort Collins and Elevations Credit Union will host the 2022 Independence Day Community Celebration on July 2. A parade will start at 10 a.m. on Mountain Avenue, followed by Fort Collins baseball games from 1-7 p.m., live music from 3-9:35 p.m., a food truck rally from 4:30-10 p.m. and fireworks starting at 9:35 p.m. at Sheldon Lake at City Park.

Click here for the full schedule.

Fruita

Fireworks in Fruita will be lit from Snooks Bottom Park at dusk, around 9:30 p.m. on July 3.

This event is put on by Fruita Parks and Recreation and the city.

Golden

The City of Golden will not hold a 4th of July fireworks display this year due to significant fire danger.

The decision was made by the Golden City Council during its May 10 meeting after consulting with the Golden Fire Department, officials said.

There will be plenty of other Independence Day festivities, though, including the annual 4th of July Festival in Lions Park. Live music will play from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. More information on the city's Fourth of July celebrations can be found here.

Grand Junction

Celebrations begin on July 1 in Grand Junction with a concert by the United States Air Force Academy band at the Las Colonias Amphitheater at 7 p.m.

The Grand Junction Rockies will play three days of baseball leading up to July 4 at Suplizio Field.

Fireworks will go off at the field as well on July 4, but you don't have to be inside the stadium to see them. The city recommends grabbing a blanket or chairs to Lincoln Park to watch the show.

Greeley

Residents and visitors are welcome to enjoy Greeley's Fourth of July Parade, one of the city's most popular events each year. This year marks its 100th event. The parade is on July 4.

A firework show is scheduled for about 9:30 p.m.

Lafayette

The Independence Day Celebration in Lafayette is free to the public from 4-10 p.m. on July 2 at Waneka Lake, 1600 Caria Drive, Lafayette.

From 4-8:30 p.m., attendees can listen to music by Chris Daniels and the Kings, and kids can have their face painted, play on a trampoline and bounce house and more. Food and a beer garden will also be available during this time.

Fireworks will begin at dusk, or around 9:30 to 9:45 p.m.

La Junta

The La Junta Fire Department said due to heat and wind expected on July 4, La Junta's fireworks show has been canceled. In addition, fireworks are not available or permitted to be sold in city limits.

The upcoming 30 days in the area are forecasted to stay very warm and dry, which means the threat of wildfires remains high.

Any fireworks set off that damages property can result in a four-degree arson charge.

Lakewood

At the recommendation of West Metro Fire Rescue, the City of Lakewood will cancel its Independence Day fireworks display, the Big Boom Bash. This was scheduled for July 2.

The city is looking at other options to celebrate the holiday.

All fireworks are illegal in the city of Lakewood including sparklers, Roman candles and smoke bombs. Fines for illegal fireworks can reach $2,650.

Limon

On July 2, Limon will celebrate the Fourth of July starting at 11 a.m. The day will begin with a bike parade, where kids can decorate their bicycle in a patriotic fashion, from Limon School to Limon Railroad Park along E. Avenue.

Multiple other events are sprinkled throughout the afternoon leading up to a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Click here for the full schedule.

Littleton

Come out for the Stars and Stripes Forever: Concert and Fireworks, July 3 at Farm House at Breckenridge Brewery in Littleton. Visitors can enjoy music from the Arapahoe Philharmonic. This event runs from 8-10 p.m.

The evening will end with a fireworks display.

This event costs $35 per adult, $30 per senior, $17 per student and children 12 and under can enter for $12 each. Livestream access is available for $15.

Loveland

The July 4 Festival returns this weekend at North Lake Park, at the corner of Taft Avenue and 29th Street.

A kid zone will feature face painters, balloon artists, and glow products, and vendors will be available for food and drinks. Kids can also ride in a bike parade starting at 3:30 p.m. south of the playground. Live music will play throughout the park. For those 21 and older, a beer garden will remain open until 8:30 p.m. thanks to Big Thompson Brewery and Loveland Aleworks.

Fireworks will go off along the north side of Lake Loveland around 9:15 p.m.

Meeker

The annual July 4 parade is hosted by the Meeker Chamber of Commerce and is held downtown Meeker on Main Street starting at 10 a.m. It will start on 7th and Main and will conclude at 4th and Main. The theme of the parade is "Shut Up and Fish," which is a song by Maddie & Tae.

Feeling hungry? That morning, you're welcome to the Masons Rio Blanco Lodge #80 AF&AM for pancakes on the Courthouse Lawn from 7-9:30 a.m. It’s $10 per plate and all you can eat. Most of the funds will go to scholarships for graduating seniors from Meeker and Rangely schools.

Montrose

The Montrose Rotary Amphitheater will hold two free concerts with a food truck village and beer garden on July 4.

Starting at 10 a.m., attendees can enjoy a Fourth of July Parade on Main Street. At 5 p.m., the Falconaires Air Force Academy Band will perform, followed by Girl Named Tom at 7:30 p.m.

Fireworks will follow at dusk. Click here for more details.

Pueblo

Watch the professional fireworks show on the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo on July 4.

The fun kicks off at 4 p.m. with celebrations throughout the afternoon, ending with the fireworks around 9:30 p.m.

Silverthorne

The Town of Silverthorne will bring in the National Repertory Orchestra for a family friendly, free concert from 10 a.m. to noon at Rainbow Park, located at 590 Rainbow Drive. They will play patriotic songs.

Families and children can learn more about the music and instruments and enjoy face painting, balloons, inflatable slides and more.

Steamboat Springs

The hometown parade is one of the most highly anticipated events of the entire Cowboys' Roundup Days in Steamboat Springs. At 10 a.m. on July 4, the parade will proceed through Yampa Street in the downtown area, starting between 9th and 10th streets. This year's theme is "Red, White, and You!"

After the parade, attendees can head to the Tread of Pioneers Museum at 800 Oak Street for an old-fashioned block party.

While skiing seems like an unlikely sport in the winter, it isn't here! The Ski Jumping Extravaganza and Jumpin' and Jammin' Competition prove the slopeside fun doesn't necessarily stop in the summer in Steamboat. Head over to Howelsen Hill — at 845 Howelsen Parkway — on July 3 from 9 a.m. to noon or July 4 from 11 a.m to 2:30 p.m. to watch some of the world's best ski jumpers and athletes.

Telluride

The Telluride 4th of July Parade is the longest running event in the town's history. The parade starts at 11 a.m. on Main Street.

Trinidad

Trinidad's annual fireworks display and Independence Day Celebration is planned for Central Park, located at 700 Smith Avenue on July 4.

Woodland Park

The Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 4 at Memorial Park, located at 200 N. Park Street in Woodland Park.

Enjoy vendors at Memorial Park next to City Hall, plus food, games, and patriotic music.

Vail

Vail America Days is back this year with its popular parade, a patriotic concert, family activities and the first-ever choreographed drone show on July 4. To grab free parking, arrive early to the Vail Village and Lionshead parking garages. The 2,500 parking spaces will fill on a first come, first served basis. They are expected to fill by 10 a.m. More parking is available once these fill.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday. It will move from Golden Peak on Vail Valley Drive, west to Hanson Ranch Road, north on Bridge Street, west on Gore Creek Drive, north across the International Bridge, west along Meadow Drive and finally through the Lionshead Mall to finish at approximately noon, according to the town. Arrive by 9:30 a.m. for a good spot to watch.

All personal fireworks are banned in Vail. Click here for more details on the celebration.