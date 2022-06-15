Wheat Ridge police searching for possible arsonist

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The Wheat Ridge Police Department is investigating after a pile of winter storm debris was possibly set on fire intentionally at Anderson Park Monday night.

The pile of debris the city collected from community members was found on fire around 10:45 p.m. Monday night, according to police. WRPD said the quick response from WRPD kept the fire from potentially spreading to the green belt and nearby homes.

WRPD said it believes the fire was possibly set intentionally. Video from the area captured someone walking towards the debris pile just prior to the fire.

We know it’s a lot to click through, but please take a moment to do so because if not for the fast actions of Arvada... Posted by Wheat Ridge Police Department on Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Anyone who may recognize the person or knows anything about the fire is asked to contact Det. Eversole by email at keversole@ci.wheatridge.co.us.