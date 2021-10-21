Wheat Ridge police searching for a missing at-risk adult who may be in Denver

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Police in Wheat Ridge are looking for a missing at-risk adult who may have traveled via light rail into Denver.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department said Daniel Williams was last seen boarding a light rail at Arvada Ridge heading eastbound on Saturday and may now be around 14th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street in Denver.

Sara Spaulding, public information officer with the police department, said Williams is disabled.

Williams is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Police ask that anybody who sees him call 911.

It's not clear why he was reported missing several days after he was last seen.

Denver7 is working to learn more.