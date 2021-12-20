Wheat Ridge police say somebody illegally cut trees in local park

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Late last week, a person or people illegally cut down several evergreen trees in Anderson Park in Wheat Ridge, police said.

In a joint statement, city staff and the Wheat Ridge Police Department said the trees took a long time to grow and establish stable root systems.

The 28-acre park has been managed by the city's parks and recreation department since 1969. It is located at W. 44th Avenue and Field Street.

The WRPD said the people responsible for this may be charged with criminal mischief, and if convicted they could face hefty fines.

Anybody with information on this crime is asked to call the WRPD at 303-237-2220.

Multiple parks and National Forests welcome visitors to cut down a Christmas tree each year with a permit.