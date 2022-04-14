Wheat Ridge officer who was stabbed while responding to call is released from hospital

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The Wheat Ridge police officer who was stabbed multiple times on Wednesday morning has been released from the hospital.

Officer Allan Fischer, a 20-year veteran with the Wheat Ridge Police Department, was wheeled out of Lutheran Medical Center on Thursday at 3 p.m. to a round of applause by fellow officers and hospital staff.

Fischer was one of several police officers who responded to a report of a suspicious U-Haul that had struck a fence at the Prospect RV Park — located along the 1100 block of W. 44th Avenue — around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Two officers, including Fischer, approached the vehicle, and a suspect stabbed Fischer, police said. The other officer was able to take the suspect into custody while police helped Fischer.

Fischer underwent surgery after the stabbing. One of the wounds resulted in "major blood loss at the scene" and if other officers hadn't stepped in, there was a high likelihood the officer would have died, according to Sara Spaulding, the public information officer and communications manager for the City of Wheat Ridge and the Wheat Ridge Police Department.

The suspect was identified Wednesday morning as 29-year-old Andre Jones. He faces a charge of attempted murder and first-degree assault.