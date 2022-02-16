What's a typical February in Denver like? A deep-dive look at Colorado weather (with charts!)

DENVER — Gotta love the changing weather in Colorado! Another February snow storm is quickly rolling through that could bring 4 to 8 inches for the Denver metro area and 6 to 12 inches for the northern and central mountains. The roads will become wet to snow covered Wednesday evening and should remain slick through Thursday morning.

But how much do you know about the weather in a typical February in Denver? Do you know where this month ranks in terms of snowiest months?

The Denver7 360 In-Depth team charted an overall and detailed look at what to expect from the weather in February. The graphics tell the story of typical highs and lows as well as an update on the 2021-2022 season (so far!) ☃️

In this Denver7 360 In-Depth deep dive 📈

Check the normal high/low by day

Compare record low and high temperatures 🔅

Top 10 snowiest months 📆

How much snow normally falls in Denver

2021-2022 season update ⛷

Most amount of snow in one season in Denver

Why you can still expect thunder in February 🌩

If you have trouble seeing the graphics in the story, click this link for a full screen experience.