Whataburger is planning to open a location in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is planning a move to Colorado.

The Texas-based burger chain confirmed on Wednesday that it plans to open a new location in Colorado Springs.

City documents showed that developers have submitted a bid to build a Whataburger at Federal Drive and Rampart Hills View, on the north side of Colorado Springs. The location would be Whataburger's only in Colorado.

Whataburger was founded in Texas but has expanded across the South over the years, and also in New Mexico and Arizona.

The chain won't be the only new burger joint getting attention in Colorado Springs. In-N-Out burger opened locations in Colorado Springs and Aurora last fall, leading to hours-long wait times.

There was no timetable on Wednesday for when Whataburger would open in Colorado Springs, though a spokesperson said the company will "have more information to share in the future."