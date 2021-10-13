What to expect Wednesday night, Thursday as next storm moves into Colorado

Flurries will continue falling around Colorado's mountain passes and high country into Wednesday afternoon ahead of another storm Thursday.

Wednesday evening and Thursday will bring in more unsettled weather.

Before noting the wintry weather updates coming up, there are current high wind warnings spread across the northeastern plains. These warnings are set to expire at 6 p.m., but may end earlier, according to the National Weather Service. The northern foothills and mountains also saw strong winds Wednesday morning, including a 79 mph gust that blew through Dakota Hill in Gilpin County in the morning, according to the NWS. That system has since moved farther east.

Regarding the upcoming cold conditions and snowfall, temperatures will dip into the low to mid 30s on the eastern plains by Wednesday evening and the NWS said it may issue a freeze warning for certain locations.

Scattered snow showers will develop Wednesday night over the state's western mountains into Jackson County and Grand County, according to the NWS.

Come Thursday morning, changes will stir up again and this time, the Front Range will see a little more action.

The Denver metro area will start dry in the morning with temperatures near freezing. By the afternoon, temperatures will stay in the high 40s or low 50s. Meanwhile, the mountains will stay in the 20s to 30s all day with snow starting in the early afternoon, according to the NWS. Areas above 8,000 feet will likely see a few inches of snow.

The NWS said there's still some uncertainty about what the afternoon will look like around Denver. By the evening commute hours, precipitation will likely have started, and then a surge of cooler air should arrive between 6 and 9 p.m., according to the NWS. Rain in the evening hours will mix and change over to snow.

In total, the Denver area will see about half an inch of slushy snow Thursday, according to the NWS. The foothills and Palmer Divide may see an inch or two.

This wintry weather isn't sticking around long. Friday will stay cool but dry, and the weekend will stay dry with highs in the 60s and 70s on the plains.

The NWS is reporting that the next possible storm could move in Tuesday, though precipitation chances are low.