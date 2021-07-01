Watch
"What message is that sending": Castle Rock woman, Cosby accuser, speaks about overturned conviction

Heidi Thomas says she was drugged and raped by Cosby in 1984
Denver7 photojournalist, William Peterson
Posted at 10:22 PM, Jun 30, 2021
Castle Rock, Colo. --- Heidi Thomas says she's found forgiveness for the man that raped her years ago, but struggles to forgive what she calls "enablers" in the situation.

"I let go of any anger, that kind of thing ...years ago." said Thomas. "I do hold anger for the enablers."

Thomas, based in Castle Rock, was one of the first to testify during Bill Cosby's retrial in 2018.

She said Cosby preyed on her dreams of a Hollywood career and turned them into turmoil.

In 1984, Thomas was 24 years old and an aspiring actress. She said when her agent sent her to meet with Cosby for coaching, he drugged and raped her.

"I have like this snapshot that's very graphic. There are sexual assaults, as you know, and there are degrees, and mine was rape," Thomas said.

Now, nearly 40 years later, Thomas said she's left questioning the decision made by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

On Wednesday the Court overturned Cosby's sex conviction.

"We know he's guilty, but as far as I'm concerned, as of today, the justices that have made this decision have just enabled a criminal to go without a consequence. What message is that sending to other victims? To other perpetrators? And this is one case, but the precedent they have just set is devastating," said Thomas.

