'We've invested everything': Owner of Northglenn assisted living facility fighting to stay open

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Dozens of assisted living residents in Northglenn are just days away from having to find a new place to call home.

Dennis Quinn and his wife have owned and operated Sunnyslope Estate, an assisted living facility, for the past nine years. In a little more than a week, the facility may have to close its doors.

"I'm emotionally devastated," Quinn said. "I'm scared about where this goes for my wife and I because this is everything to us... we've invested everything into these people."

A total of 32 people live on the property, according to Quinn. Many of them live with various illnesses or conditions.

"We take care of the people who fall through all the cracks," the owner said. "The majority of the people who come to live with us have exhausted all of their options."

Quinn says he's exhausted all of his options.

"We had to apply for renewal of our license in July," he said. "We did the best we can to provide the state with everything they needed — and we did provide it. However, we were late in getting some paperwork in. Then the state started heaping fines on us [and] we didn't have the money to pay those fines."

In simpler terms, Quinn says the facility fell out of compliance due to "administrative issues" with the renewal of their license.

"No sightings for our quality of care," he emphasized.

Quinn says he's holding out hope that the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will offer some grace for the challenges he and his wife have faced during the pandemic.

"Because of our inability to get staffing and the cost of the operations, my wife and I were working seven days a week," he said. "There's only so much a person can do on their plate."

Quinn says he's been told residents must vacate the premises come May 18, but he's asked for an extension.

"There's no chance to place these people by May 18," he said. "Secondly, we're going to take care of them till the very last day."

For Brandon Goodwin, the potential closure brings tears.

"The first day I got here, I felt love," he said. "It's like a family."

Goodwin has lived at Sunnyslope Estate for only two months, but he's spent most of his life moving from facility to facility in an attempt to find the "right fit."

"The last eight months before coming here, I had to live with my dad because I was at another facility, and we were just not being treated right," Goodwin said.

Goodwin turned 33 last Saturday. He says most facilities won't accept his application because of his age or insurance.

The 33-year-old has diabetes and is also legally blind. Before coming to Sunnyslope, he says his will to live was low.

"I didn't take care of myself before," Goodwin said through tears. "If Sunnyslope stays open, it would mean a lot more happiness, more time on Earth, more people around me that care. [The Sunnyslope staff] don't look at me for my mistakes, they look at the future. These guys are awesome."

Denver7 asked CDPHE for more details on why the facility must close — we're still waiting to hear back.