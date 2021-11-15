Westminster police: Woman killed after 2 drivers raced on Sheridan Boulevard

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A woman was killed Sunday night when two drivers raced each other on Sheridan Boulevard and one crashed into her vehicle, police said.

At 9:10 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Westminster Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 105th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

Officers found that one of the drivers — a 21-year-old woman — was not conscious or breathing. An officer and witness performed CPR on the woman until she was transported to a local hospital, where she died, police said. She has not been identified.

After further investigation, police said they learned that the second vehicle had been racing with another driver southbound on Sheridan Boulevard at the time of the crash.

The 21-year-old woman had been driving northbound on Sheridan Boulevard and turned left at 105th Avenue. One of the racing cars struck her vehicle, and the other avoided the crash, police said.

Both racing drivers stayed at the scene and were arrested. They have been charged with vehicular homicide - reckless driving. The driver who crashed was identified as Shimpson Huynh, 30. The other driver was identified as Adrian Lau, 20.

The southbound lanes of Sheridan Boulevard stayed closed for several hours from 112th Avenue to 104th Avenue. Anybody who saw the crash is asked to call the police department at 303-658-4360.