Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Westminster police threw 78-year-old to the ground and shocked him with Taser, lawsuit alleges

items.[0].image.alt
US District Court of Colorado
Photos show injuries incurred by a Westminster man who filed an excessive-force lawsuit against the city of Westminster, which were contained in the federal complaint.
Screen Shot 2022-01-19 at 5.33.33 PM.png
Posted at 5:42 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 19:52:22-05

Westminster police threw a 78-year-old man to the ground inside a Walmart then shocked him with a Taser to the point of “significant bleeding,” the man alleges in a federal excessive-force lawsuit filed against the city and two officers over the 2020 incident.

Clayton Shriver, in his lawsuit filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Denver, says he was experiencing a “mental health episode and/or medical crisis” when Westminster police Officers Michael Owen and Tyler Farson violently arrested him on charges of trespassing, obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest at a Walmart.

All charges against Shriver, who is now 79 and had no prior criminal record, ultimately were dismissed, according to the lawsuit.

Westminster police spokeswoman Cheri Spottke declined to say Tuesday whether Owen and Farson remain on the force.

“We are aware of that pending litigation, but due to the fact that it is pending litigation, we cannot comment on the matter,” Spottke said.

(Editor's Note: On Wednesday evening, Spottke issued a lengthy statement about the lawsuit. It can be read in full by clicking here.)

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360stories of hope.png

Read stories of hope from Denver7