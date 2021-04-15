Westminster Police serving warrant on man wanted for pointing gun at Thornton Police

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Westminster Police Department says they're serving a warrant near the Edgewood Apartments for Raymond Quintana, who's wanted for pointing a gun a Thornton Police officer.

Police said they're on scene at 69th Avenue and Stuart Street in Westminster, and they've issued a shelter in place for the Edgewood Apartments.

Westminster SWAT and negotiators are attempting to negotiate a peaceful surrender.

Thornton Police Department identified Quintana, 36, Saturday as the man wanted for multiple crimes that took place Friday.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers said Quintana was trying to steal from a coin machine at an apartment complex near 9700 Welby Rd. Friday morning. When Thornton Police Department responded, he pointed a gun at them, ran and took off in a vehicle, police said.

Within less than 30 minutes, Quintana got out of the vehicle near East 115th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard and pointed a weapon at officers again, according to police.

Two officers fired their weapons, but it's unclear if Quintana was hit. He ran from the scene and is suspected of stealing a gold Jeep Grand Cherokee that was later recovered in the 10300 block of Tenby Lane.

Quintana is wanted for first-degree assault on an officer, felony menacing, burglary and motor vehicle theft.

One officer had a hand injury from jumping a fence, but otherwise no other officers or members of the public were hurt.

This story is developing and will be updated.