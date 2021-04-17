Westminster Police searching for stolen car with 15-year-old dog inside

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- The Westminster Police Department is actively searching for a car that was stolen Friday afternoon with a woman's 15-year-old dog inside.

The incident happened in front of the Tropical Smoothie Cafe near Federal Boulevard and West 72nd Ave.

Caroline Wilson says her friends were watching her basset hound-beagle mix named Solo while she worked Friday.

Solo was in the back seat as they parked their car to pick up some smoothies. The car was left running.

"It was a minute. They were in there for a minute, not even," Wilson said.

It was within that minute Wilson says a man jumped into her friend's navy blue Subaru Forester and took off with Solo still inside. To say Wilson is heartbroken and traumatized about what happened is an understatement.

"I really didn't think this would happen to me, and I wouldn't want anybody else to go through something like this because it's awful," she said.

Westminster Police posted about the theft Friday afternoon. Since then, it's been shared more than 3,000 times.

"I just really want her back," she said Saturday. "Fifteen years wasn't enough. I need my dog for a little bit longer."

Wilson is begging whoever has Solo to drop her off somewhere and call the police so they can pick her up.

"She means the world to me," she said. "I just want her back and I want her back safe."

The stolen Subaru Forester has North Caroline license plates. If you recognize it or know who stole the car and Solo, you're urged to contact Westminster Police.