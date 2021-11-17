Watch
Westminster police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

Westminster Police Department
Posted at 5:20 AM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 07:20:45-05

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — An 11-year-old has been missing out of Westminster since Tuesday around 5:30 p.m., and police are asking for help locating her.

At 5:26 p.m., the Westminster Police Department received a phone call from the mother of Lilly Ingalsbe. She explained that her daughter had left their home, located near W. 107th Avenue and Newcombe Street, around 3:30 p.m. to go to Country Side Park, which is about half a mile away.

She has not been seen since.

At the time, she was wearing a red fleece button-up, black glasses and an orange backpack, police said.

Ingalsbe is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds. She has auburn hair, police said.

Anybody who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to call Westminster police at 303-658-4360.

