Westminster police investigating fatal crash, asking public to be on lookout for dog that fled after its owner was killed

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — As police in Westminster continue to investigate a fatal crash from Monday afternoon, they're also asking the public to be on the lookout for a dog that fled after its owner was struck.

The Westminster Police Department responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on Monday at 3:05 p.m. at 100th Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

Based on their investigation, police learned a woman was trying to cross Federal Boulevard when she was hit by a car. The driver stayed at the scene and the woman was transported to a hospital, where she died. She has not been identified.

The woman's small white dog, named Zoe, was with her at the time, police said. The dog was last seen running westbound from Federal Boulevard into a neighborhood.

As of Wednesday morning, the dog was still missing. Anybody with information on its whereabouts is asked to call police at 303-658-4360.

The driver in the crash is cooperating with investigators, police said.

As of now, police said they do not believe speed, drugs, alcohol, or distracted driving were factors in the crash.

This remains an open investigation.