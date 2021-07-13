Watch
Westminster police chief on paid leave amid investigation into workplace environment

City of Westminster
Posted at 11:31 AM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 13:31:41-04

DENVER – Westminster Police Chief Tim Carlson has taken a paid leave of absence while a consultant and the city’s human resources department investigate the police department’s workplace environment.

The announcement was made by Westminster City Manager Donald Tripp and posted to the city’s website Monday.

Tripp wrote that the city was “recently made aware of concerns raise by Westminster Police Department staff related to the police department’s workplace environment” and said the third-party consultant would work with human resources “to conduct a review of the police department’s internal workplace environment.”

Tripp said Carlson had agreed to take the paid leave during the investigation.

Deputy Police Chief Norm Haubert will be acting police chief in his stead. Haubert manages the police department’s Technical Services Division.

“The vital public service that our police department provides our city will continue as usual. We will update the community as appropriate,” Tripp said.

The city did not release further information about the allegations about the department’s workplace environment.

