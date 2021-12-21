Westminster approves Uplands project on century-old farmland following grueling deliberations

In marathon proceedings that occupied three long nights of public input and deliberations, Westminster City Council voted Tuesday morning to approve a mixed-use development with up to 2,350 homes for a swath of farmland framed by mountain views that many city residents had fought fiercely to preserve.

The vote, which came down shortly after 1 a.m., was 5-2. Councilmen Obi Ezeadi and Bruce Baker voted against the project.

The Uplands proposal has been one of the most contentious issues to come before elected leaders in Westminster in years and represented a baptism by fire for a newly elected city council that only took their oaths of office six weeks ago.

“I can’t vote on emotion,” said Mayor Nancy McNally, who reported driving past the property at the northwest corner of W. 84th Avenue and Federal Boulevard three times over the weekend to immerse herself in the site. “It’s a private person who owns this land — it is not open space.”

Ezeadi said he didn’t think the Uplands project would help bring grocery stores or other amenities to a part of Westminster that has struggled economically compared to other parts of the city.

