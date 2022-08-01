Watch Now
Westbound lanes of I-70 closed in Wheat Ridge for crash

Wheat Ridge Police Department
Posted at 3:21 PM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 17:22:11-04

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed in Wheat Ridge due to a crash.

A cement mixer blew a tire on the interstate and overturned, according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department. The driver is OK, police said.

The crash forced a westbound closure between Ward Road south to W. 32nd Avenue, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Drivers have been diverted to Highway 58.

It's not clear when the interstate will reopen.

No other details were available as of 3:20 p.m. Monday.

