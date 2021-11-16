Westbound lanes of I-70 closed from Copper Mountain to Vail for crash

The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed between Copper Mountain and Vail Pass due to a crash and debris on the road.

Colorado State Patrol says I-70 is closed westbound starting at mile marker 186.5 due to a commercial vehicle that rolled over. It's not clear what caused the crash or what the truck was carrying, but items were scattered on the road.

To get around the crash, drivers can take the exit off I-70 at Copper Mountain (exit 195) and take Highway 91 down to Leadville and then turn right to head north on Highway 24, which rejoins with I-70 near Minturn.