Westbound lanes of I-70 closed between Lowell, Sheridan for fatal crash

The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in northwest Denver are currently closed for a fatal crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle.

One person died in the crash, according to the Denver Police Department.

Officials have closed the westbound lanes between Lowell Boulevard (exit 271B) and Sheridan Boulevard (exit 271A).

The eastbound lanes of I-70 in the area are moving a little slow from Sheridan Boulevard to the crash on the westbound side.

Denver7's Traffic Reporter Jayson Luber recommends a few different alternative routes.

Drivers can take Lowell Boulevard to W. 52nd Avenue, then go west to Sheridan Boulevard and take it north to Interstate 76, then west to I-70.

They can also go south on Sheridan Boulevard from W. 52nd Avenue to I-70.

Another option is to go north on I-25 to west I-76, which takes drivers to the westbound lanes of I-70.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.