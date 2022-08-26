DENVER — Drivers in Denver can expect a major I-70 closure through the weekend to switch westbound traffic into its permanent alignment as part of the Central 70 Project.

The westbound lanes of I-70 will close between I-270 and Brighton Boulevard beginning at 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. The onramps to westbound I-70 between Quebec Street and Brighton Boulevard will also be closed.

During the closure, the Colorado Department of Transportation will remove the barriers before and in the westbound tunnel to re-stripe the interstate.

Westbound I-70 to close for weekend for Central 70 project

“That transition's going to be very similar to what you're driving on for eastbound. You're gonna have those nice, new, wide shoulders. You're going to have a new acceleration and deceleration lane on the highway as well. It's just going to be wider overall,” said Stacia Sellers, communication manager for CDOT.

To get around the closure, drivers will head north on I-270, take eastbound I-76, continue south on I-25 and get back onto westbound I-70.

Colorado Department of Transportation

This closure and shift is one of the final big milestones of the Central 70 Project. CDOT still needs to open the entire length of the express toll lane because only part of it is open currently, as well as complete the construction of 46th South Avenue between York Street and Brighton Boulevard. The park on the top of the tunnels also still needs to be finished. CDOT will start charging for the tolls lanes and complete the project early next year.