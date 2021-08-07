Westbound I-70 fully closed from I-270 to Colorado Boulevard for weekend work

DENVER — Westbound I-70 is fully closed between I-270 and Colorado Boulevard until 5 a.m. Monday for Central 70 Project paving.

The closure went into place at 10 p.m. on Friday for paving work.

The full closure has been rescheduled twice. CDOT most recently canceled the closure for last weekend due to forecasted thunderstorms and rain through the weekend.

This weekend is the last one-directional, full weekend closure in the center segment of the Central 70 Project between Colorado Boulevard and Quebec Street. The full weekend closures allows crews to get the work done all at once as opposed to taking months of nightly lane closures. It also ensures smoother roads with less seams in the asphalt, which makes it safer.

A detour is in place, which takes drivers onto I-270, then I-76 and down I-25 before getting back onto I-70.

Colorado Department of Transportation

Traffic will be in its final alignment by Monday, and crews will have eight of the 10-mile project completed by fall.