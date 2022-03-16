Westbound I-70 closed near Glenwood Canyon for tractor-trailer rollover

DENVER — The westbound lanes of I-70 are closed after a tractor-trailer was involved in a rollover crash near Glenwood Canyon.

The crash happened some time before 6 a.m., according to the Colorado State Patrol Eagle. It's not clear if the tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved.

The Colorado Department of Transportation and CSP did not provide information on if anyone was injured.

Westbound I-70 is closed between exit 133 (Dotsero) and exit 129 (Bair Ranch). Officials said drivers should expect an extended closure and use and alternate route.

Crews are working to remove the tractor-trailer. Because of the significant damage, it will take some time to clear and offload the trailer's entire load. A crane will likely have to used to remove the empty trailer. CSP said the interstate could be closed until 12 p.m.

One lane of eastbound I-70 remains open.

Check the latest traffic conditions on COtrip.com.

