Westbound I-70 closed near Eisenhower Tunnel due to multi-vehicle crash

Colorado Department of Transportation traffic camera
Posted at 8:44 PM, Oct 12, 2021
DENVER — Westbound I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel is closed for a crash involving multiple vehicles, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened near Herman Gulch Road and has led to a closure of the westbound lanes of I-70 from the tunnel to the crash, CSP said.

Five vehicles, a semi-truck and a motorcycle were involved in the crash, according to CSP.

The extent of the injuries is not known, but one person was taken to the hospital, CSP said.

CSP estimates the closure could last for another couple of hours.

This story is developing and will be updated.

